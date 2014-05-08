Web Hosting from GoDaddy Is Now Available for $1 Per Month, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- There are always lots of individuals and small business owners who are looking for professional, reliable and affordable hosting for their websites, and so the latest promotion from GoDaddy may prove to be very popular because it offers a professional hosting plan for just $1 per month.



Full details of this latest GoDaddy promotion for May 2014 are now available at Articate.com, who act as affiliates for GoDaddy, and according to this article, customers simply need to enter a coupon code or click on a special promotional link in order to take advantage of this latest offer.



This promotion runs throughout May (2014) and is said to be ideal for those people who only require hosting for a single website as it is only available on GoDaddy's Economy hosting plan.



This particular plan may only cost $1 a month right now, but it is not a poor quality service by any means because it includes a free domain name, free email addresses, one-click installs of Wordpress and 200+ other applications, unlimited bandwidth and the guarantee that users' websites will be online for at least 99.9% of the time.



It also helps people kickstart their online business because it includes $100 free credit for Google Adwords and Bing Ads and $50 Facebook Ad credit.



Commenting on this promotion, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"In my experience it is normal to pay anything from $4 - $10 for a good quality hosting plan, and anything below that figure is almost unheard of. So this latest promotion for May 2014 has to be one of the most generous that I have seen because people can get their personal website or business online for just $1 per month, which is just $12 per year."



Anyone that would like to take advantage of this $1 web hosting offer from GoDaddy, can do so by clicking on a special promotional link or entering the relevant coupon code, both of which are available from:



http://articate.com/2014/05/06/godaddy-web-hosting-now-available-for-just-1-per-month/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.