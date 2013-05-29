Web Hosting India Announces the Launch of Unlimited Dedicated Web Hosting Plans for All Small or Big Companies in India

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The reliable and affordable web hosting company in India, Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd. announces launch of their on-demand and dedicated web hosting plans for all types of businesses. According to the company, now they are offering hosting services with unlimited storage and unlimited bandwidth which ensures 99.9% uptime to all websites hosted with them. They have expanded their storage and network options to provide with a very efficient hosting opportunity to their clients, and their clientele include businesses and organizations of various sizes.



The web hosting India Company maintains that their unlimited hosting plans are backed by round the clock customer support and for this they have recruited a new team of technicians and support engineers. One of the support engineers of the company reveals, “Today for most businesses, it has become imperative to maintain their 100% uptime. On the web, business or clients can be available in the round clock environment and if a website is down, it means the clients and customers may go to a competitor’s website, which no business can afford today. Our new unlimited hosting packages make sure that all websites hosted with us remain accessible to the visitors in a 24X7 environment. Moreover, we are available 24 hours to address all server-side issues instantly.”



The unlimited web hosting plans have been announced following a management decision by Seospidy Web where the need and urgency of providing with an upgraded line of hosting services to the domestic hosting clients were felt. The management decided to offer custom VPS services, which can meet the hosting needs of all types of businesses in an optimal manner and can be affordable too. Since there are increasing number of players in the e-Commerce and social media space, they require enhanced services. By introducing their unlimited hosting plans, the endeavor of Seospidy Web is to fulfill their customers’ high expectations and help them achieve their respective targets or goals on the web.



The web hosting company is also claiming to offer affordable prices for their hosting plans and which is continuously drawing a close attention from the website owners, online business owners and others. One can learn more about their hosting plans and services by visiting their website http://www.whi.co.in .



About Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

Seospidy Web is a leading service provider offering web hosting and web design services to a large number of clients. The company offers quality web hosting solutions at the most affordable prices. They provide custom and unlimited web hosting packages that can suit the requirements of all types of businesses or organizations.



For Media Contact:

Company: Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

Telephone: +011 41658189

Mobile: +09873 800 494

Email: seospidy@gmail.com, info@seospidy.com

Website: http://www.whi.co.in