Web Hosting Plan Deals Shows the Good and Bad of FatCow Web Hosting Provider

Franklin, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Fatcow has been around for ages and is one of the most reliable web hosting providers there is available online. It has stayed for years and this is because they still provide the best web hosting plans and Web Hosting Plan Deals has genuine Fatcow review to help users get to know the bovine better.



Fatcow reviews have circulated the net but Web Hosting Plan Deals gives light to the plans that Fatcow have in store for users who are on a budget.



Web Hosting Plan Deals have summed up the great things about Fatcow in simple features such as:

- Reliability

- Hosting Value

- Support

- The Control Panel

- Guarantees

- Green Hosting



Fatcow’s up time connection is at a whopping 99.9%, hardly any down time at all plus their plans always come affordably and they are known to provide the lowest cost possible among other hosting plans. Their customer support is up 24 hours a day and has a very easy to use control panel great for beginners. The guarantee is just like others with 30-day money back guarantee in case any user changes his or her mind. As for green hosting, it is known that they get their energy through the wind.



The unlimited plan also made Fatcow a great hosting site which works great for beginners.



The only bad side on Fatcow is that it doesn’t give users the chance to upgrade the hosting plan they have to a dedicated or virtual server. And that makes it a little bit unfit for ecommerce and bigger scale websites.



There is no other Fatcow hosting review that can provide such information unlike Web Hosting Plan Deals. More info can be found on the website.



About Web Hosting Plan Deals

Web Hosting Plan Deals (http://www.webhostingplandeals.com/reviews/fatcow-review/) is a review site of the top rated hosting sites available today with a dedicated staff to provide updated information and site making strategies.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Daniel

Contact Email: Tan

Complete Address: 120 4th Ave S

Zip Code: 37067

Contact Phone: 1-252-649-2793

Website: http://www.webhostingplandeals.com/