Web Hosting Provider Exabytes Announces Launch of Singapore Cloud Hosting Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Leading web hosting provider Exabytes Network Singapore Pte. Ltd. proudly announces that they have launched their multi-location cloud hosting services at National Library Board, Victory Street in Singapore. The company provides Cloud Hosting, Business Web and Email Hosting, VPS Hosting, Reseller Hosting, E-Commerce solutions, Instant Website services, Dedicated Server options and Co-Location services as well as other business and personal Web solutions.



As individual web users, businesses, game developers and beyond demand more storage, faster loading and the ability to handle higher traffic rates, cloud technology is increasingly the best choice for their hosting needs. Cloud hosting allows users to fully focus on their websites, ecommerce, products, profits and all aspects of their web presence instead of hardware and the huge cost commonly incurred in upgrading. Now, Exabytes is bringing cloud hosting to Singapore users with the recent launch of their multi-location hosting services.



The web hosting Singapore services provider brings power and flexibility to its clients with Cloud Hosting that features highly scalable computing power so that customers pay for only what they use and can grow or shrink based on demand. According to Exabytes specialists, cloud hosting brings many advantages over conventional shared hosting and dedicated servers in the form of scalability, guaranteed website performance, easy implementation and 24/7 reliable technical support.



“Cloud technology also means better website user experiences through faster loading speeds and an ability to deal with traffic surges,” said Exabytes.com Business Development Manager Roger Lew. “Consequently, we’re excited to be able to bring the many advantages of our cloud hosting services to Singapore users.”



Exabytes' cloud hosting features a variety of options such as their EBiz Cloud Web + Email packages, which are ideal for small and medium-sized business owners that need websites and email accounts with their own domain names. Their Flexi Cloud Server packages are for ISV (Independent software vendors), web developers or technical, savvy users who need elastic server resources. These users often have host applications which need elastic server resources, High Performance Computing (HPC), Rendering, Software As a Service (SAAS) or Testing and Trainings server environments. Exabytes Cloud Hosting is backed by over 40 Cloud Hosting specialists.



Exabytes' Multi-Location Cloud allows customers to choose the location of their cloud servers in Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya, Singapore or the United States. Among its many packages and services, Exabytes also offers domain name registrations for a variety of domain extensions. Users have full control over their domain names via a web-based domain control panel for managing domain names in real time. For more information, please visit http://www.exabytes.sg/



About Exabytes

Exabytes offers a variety of Linux and Windows servers including dedicated servers, semi-dedicated servers, VPS and VPS Forex with a variety of CPU, RAM, storage and bandwidth options that can be managed or unmanaged. Their services include a variety of web and email hosting and security plans for every size business. Ranked number one in Malaysia since 2005, the 10-year-old company serves more than 50,000 clients in 121 countries and manages over 600 servers with 60,000 registered domains.