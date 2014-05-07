A New Holistic Web Hosting Company Called Business Bud Offers a Full Range of Web Services for Any Business

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Business Bud company offers reliable web design, web hosting, seo and marketing solutions that can meet all business needs. Their high quality services and round-a-clock phone support have made the company a valuable partner for beginning and established businesses, who would like to get reliable and dependable web hosting servers and web page design.



More people today begin online business, as the Internet offers countless opportunities for users worldwide to make solid and regular profits. The first step to successful online business is creating an attractive, helpful and reliable website that can draw attention of possible clients. However, many customers are unable to find a reliable hosting company and are tired of hosting related issues, downtimes and email problems.



Fortunately, Business Bud, which is a brand new web hosting company, is committed to help people find what they are searching for. They offer full web solutions that include hosting, web page design, website install, SEO, email marketing, web hosting servers, etc. Although there are many other hosting providers that offer similar services, Business Bud stands out of the crowd with the following advantageous services:



- The customers will get admin access that allows them to install and run whatever they wish on their servers

- The company allows them manage multiple websites on a single server, so customers may host multiple accounts to meet their business goals

- The server features extreme versatility. The clients can host sites, back up files, run different tools or simply browse the Internet on their server.



The Business Bud’s services include:



- Different hosting plans for building business identity, security web hosting servers that help customers protect personal data of their clients as well as translations;

- WordPress blog hosting that includes web page design services, getting a certificate while paying up to 90% less and a great email marketing campaign that can help any business to stand out and get the requires search engine visibility;

- Virtual Private Server that protects customers from hijacking attacks and helps them get only the emails they want. They will also be able to transfer domains and will get Quick Shopping Cart.

- With dedicated servers, customers will receive eCommerce Web Design services, fax through email, in addition to secure unlimited servers, etc.

- Dedicated IP increases website’s visibility in search engines, 99.9% browser recognition and allows users to choose internationalized domain names and create quick content.

- With Business Bud, customers also get protected registration, advanced security with client-side authentication, and much more.



Business Bud is an effective business solution with the big range of web services they provide. Customers, who would like to learn more about this reliable web hosting company and the services it provides, can take a look at http://www.businessbud.com/.



About Business Bud

Business Bud (http://www.businessbud.com) is a new web hosting company that provides customers with SEO and marketing services of high quality for all business types. The customers are assured to get phone customer support at any time of the day. The company’s solutions are dependable, effective and at affordable prices.