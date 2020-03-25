Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global web hosting services market is likely to derive growth from growing internet penetration. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Web-Site Builders, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site, Online Application) By Connectivity (xDSL, Fiber, MPLS, Ethernet, IP-VPN), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) and Geography Forecast Till 2026," the market will grow considerably driven by the flexibility in product applications.



Web-hosting services possess several benefits such as enhanced customer interaction, mobile-hosted applications, and ease of use. Web hosting services act as a medium of access between the users and the internet throughout the world wide web (www). Web hosting services allow flexibility in uses such as mobile applications, online applications, public websites, intranet applications, and others. The reduced cost associated with web hosting services is one of the primary factors that have contributed to the growth of the global web hosting services market in recent years.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the global web hosting services market are:



Amazon Web Services

AT&T Inc.

1&1 IONOS Inc.

Dreamhost Inc.

Earthlink Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Google Inc.

GoDaddy Inc.

Justhost

Com Group, Inc.

co.uk

Combell NV (Belgium)

Just Host (UK)

LeaseWeb (Netherlands)

Easyhost (UK)



The report provides segmentation of the global web hosting services market based on product type, application, connectivity, deployment type, and regional demographics. Based on regional demographics, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that North America and Europe have contributed to significant growth and will account for the maximum share of the market in the forthcoming years.



"Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Offer a Huge Growth Potential"



The report encompasses several factors that have accounted for the growth of the global web hosting services market in recent years. Among all factors, Fortune Business Insights emphasizes the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and labels this as one of the leading growth drivers. In January 2019, Thrive Capital completed the acquisition of EarthLink LLC, a company that offers internet services, data security, and web hosting services at affordable costs. With this acquisition, the company aims to generate substantial web hosting services marker revenue in the forthcoming years. The report includes mergers and acquisitions, similar to Thrive Capital's latest acquisition and gauges the impact of these activities on the global market.



"North America and Europe have Emerged as Major Growth Contributors"



The growing internet penetration in several countries across North America and Europe has fuelled the demand for web hosting services in recent years. The high adoption of internet-driven services such as social media, e-commerce, and other activities has offered huge potential for the growth of the web hosting services market in North America as well as Europe. Additionally, the increasing number of active internet users will lead to a subsequent rise in the demand for web hosting services in these two regions. Several big-name companies have their primary headquarters within these regions and this, in turn, will aid the expansion of the companies operating in several countries across North America and Europe.



The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the web hosting services market. The report on web hosting services provides market size and growth rate for all possible segments and highlights leading entities from all segments. Additionally, the report highlights key technological advancements that have had a positive influence on the global web hosting services market. The data included in this report is gathered through robust research methodology and interviews of world leaders and other trusted sources.



