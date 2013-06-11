Web-Hosting.Org.Za Now Serves as One of the Best Web Hosting Provider

Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Pretoria , Gauteng. Many companies are using the power of World Wide Web in order to promote and advertise their products and services. They usually developed Internet marketing strategies which can help their company to grow its online presence and attract more visitors. Different Internet marketing strategies like SEO can help in optimizing the site’s visibility in search engine’s search results. However, optimizing the site’s visibility is not all, because first, having a website that has stable operation should be the first priority in order for the customers to see the company’s presence online. Because of this, web hosting providers such as Web-Hosting.org.za has been in demand nowadays.



Web-Hosting.org.za offers services that can help clients manage their websites more effectively. The web hosting service offered by the site comes in 4 plans. These 4 plans offer the same benefits and the differences only lie on the number of web space and bandwidth. The price of these plans is ranging from R55/pm up to R195/pm. Web-Hosting.org.za also offers reseller hosting service that aim to give clients better level of quality and uptime for their online business. It also comes in 4 plans with a price range between R395/pm up to R895/pm.



The dedicated server hosting features offered by Web-Hosting.org.za also comes in 4 plans and these plans offer the same benefits. The price range of this service is between R2695/pm up to R5695/pm and the differences can be found in the once off setup fee, processor, and DDR3 memory parameters. Lastly, the site also offers a domain registration service which is the most important thing to consider when building up an online presence. For details one may visit the website - http://www.web-hosting.org.za



About Web-Hosting.org.za

Web-Hosting.org.za is a reliable and affordable web provider that helps websites to operate. It aims to ensure that clients’ websites always stay up to allow their customers to find them online. It claims to offer stress-free web hosting solutions that will allow customers to have access to the clients’ websites.



Contact Information:

Please feel free to comment on the press release.

Michael do Carmo

Contact Email- info@web-hosting.org.za

Complete Address- PO Box 101155, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0044

Zip Code- 0044

Contact Phone- 0126681660