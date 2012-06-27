Web Marketing Services from Omnia Group Bring Thousands of Daily Visitors to Clients' Sites

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- As the worldwide number of Internet users continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly important for businesses and online entrepreneurs to make sure they have a strong web presence.



But given the millions and millions of sites currently online, it is not enough for businesses to simply have a beautiful website. In order to attract potential customers, it is imperative to develop an integrated and forward-thinking web marketing plan.



Featuring a wide range of new web marketing services guaranteed to produce money-back results, online businesses and e-commerce sites are turning to Italian-based ICT Agency Omnia Group LTD. With more than a decade of IT and marketing experience, the company offers targeted and effective search engine optimization services and social media marketing. The ITC agency is all known for their groundbreaking Omnia iSales system, the hybrid technology Omnia SEO™ and BeST Omnia, a behavioral targeting sales program.



According to Omnia Group, “The average conversion in the business sector is two new contacts per every 100 visits, so we understand how important it is to increase a company's number of site visits in order to achieve business results through the web channel.”



Since search engines, including Google and Bing, are the most popular resource for people searching for information, products, services or people on the web, it is essential for companies to appear in the first few results pages to garner the optimal traffic.



Omnia Group offers customers the ability to bring thousands of daily visitors to their site in only six months with their guaranteed, highly targeted SEO services. This is accomplished with the company’s hybrid technology Omnia SEO™ which continually re-optimizes a company’s search engine optimization by automatically analyzing the performance of its traffic lines, including sources, channels, keywords, competitors and trends.



In addition to their innovative SEO services, Omnia Group offers a range of other web marketing tools and services proven to increase a company’s web traffic, including Omnia iSales for e-commerce sites, social media marketing and more.



About Omnia Group LTD

Omnia Group LTD is an Italian-based company providing solutions for information technology and enterprise-class automation. With more than 10 years of consulting experience and constant technology innovation, Omnia Group is now the leading IT provider for some of the biggest national companies, including Coop Italia, Autostrade per l'Italia and Mapei. The company believes that Open Source infrastructure and business software applications represent a viable and cost-effective way to plan, deploy and scale complex custom IT solutions.