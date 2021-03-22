Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Web Scraper Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Web Scraper Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Web Scraper Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diggernaut, LLC. (United States),Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China),SysNucleus (India),Phantom Buster (France),PilotFish, Inc. (United States),Mozenda, Inc. (United States),Diffbot Technologies Corp. (United States),Apify (Czech Republic),Sequentum (United States),Dexi ApS (United Kingdom),Datopian (United Kingdom),ParseHub (Canada),Octopus Data Inc. (United States),UiPath (United States),Newprosoft (United States),Import.io (United States).



Definition:

Web Scraper Software is used to collect structured web data in an automated fashion. This process is also known as web data extraction. Some of the main use cases of web scraping include price monitoring, price intelligence, news monitoring, lead generation and market research among many others. The increasing demand for cost-effective and easy to implement web scraper software will enhance the market size in forecast period.



Market Trend:

Outsourcing Lead Generation Requirement



Market Drivers:

Rising Use of Web Scraper Software for Price Monitoring and Price Intelligence

Demand From The E-Commerce Sector



Restraints:

Data Privacy Concern



The Global Web Scraper Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (General Purpose Web Crawler, Focused Web Crawler, Incremental Web Crawler, Deep Web Crawler), Application (Price Intelligence, Market Research, News & Content Monitoring, Lead Generation, Brand Monitoring, Other), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Software Subscription (Monthly, Quarterly, Annual), End User (Retail & E-Commerce, Advertising & Media, Real Estate, Finance, Automotive, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



