Web Series MAGICK Rounds Up Final Days of Indiegogo Crowdfunding

Malmö, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The supernatural web series MAGICK is close to completing its month-long crowdfunding campaign to raise C$25,000, and kick off production of its pilot. While the amount is not enough to cover the entire production costs, the producers say reaching the goal will go a long way in enabling them to acquire many of the basics needed to make the first episode a reality.



Drawing inspiration from 1996 cult teen witch movie The Craft, MAGICK tells the story of four young witches who are transported from present day Toronto into a “magickal” world inhabited by all sorts of supernatural creatures. The four protagonists will have to make their way through this Steampunk meets Alice in Wonderland universe, as part of their journey to become rulers of the realm.



“MAGICK is first of all a character-driven show. Our young witches are essentially on a journey of self-discovery, in which the supernatural element plays a crucial part,” said Gabrielle Darque, executive producer and director and the driving force behind the show. “Throughout their journey, the central characters will have to test their own limits repeatedly and will eventually come to realize that magic comes at a price.”



The creators of the show plan for each season to have six episodes and have already completed the script for the first season. The first and last episodes of each season will have a 90-minute runtime, while episodes 2 to 5 will be 60 minutes long. Productions costs are estimated at C$150,000 for the first and last episodes and at C$100,000 for each of the other episodes. All the funds raised through the Indiegogo campaign will be used to cover some of the production basics and to finance the launch of a dedicated website.



Various perks are available for crowdfunding supporters. Even for those who donate just C$1 get special thanks from Gabrielle Darque on the project’s Facebook page. The highest pledge available, of C$10,000, will get backer Executive Producer credits and exclusive VIP access to the MAGICK after-party. The Indiegogo campaign runs until October 2, 11:59 PM PT.



“This will truly be a show for the fans and by the fans. It will run for as long as the fans want it to run and supporters will get the satisfaction of having helped a series be made independently, without interference from any network,” Darque added. “MAGICK will be an original, edgy show that addresses a vast audience, from fans of established supernatural fantasy shows and movies to all people with an interest in spirituality and the paranormal.”



About Gabrielle Darque

Gabrielle Darque, a film school graduate of the International Academy of Design & Technology in Toronto, has been working on the MAGICK project for 10 years. The show began to materialize after Darque met with co-creator Peter Campbell, who is head writer and producer. Also on the creative team behind MAGICK, production manager Phil Sivitilli and producer Matthew MacLeod use their talents to help make the MAGICK come to life.



The main cast consists of four talented young actresses: Chelsea Mongrain (as Goth girl Blaire Ramsay), Rachel Little (short-tempered Rumer Gibson), Vanessa Quagliara (bookworm geek Drew Callahan) and Elizabeth Stuart-Morris (French princess Courtney Richelieu).



More information about MAGICK and the cast and crew is available on the project’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on its Indiegogo campaign page.