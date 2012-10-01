WebActionHero.com Announces Upgrade to Their Risk Management Software

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Cloud computing has revolutionized the way that large businesses work, especially in the field of project management. Construction, engineering and other large projects often rely on hundreds of staff members who are based around the world. Cloud based SaaS (software as a service) project management software has made this process more efficient and cost effective.



One cloud based SaaS application that is gaining a lot of attention in the project management sphere is WebActionHero.com. This enterprise class GRC software application has recently been updated to version 3.2 with new features based on client feedback.



WebActionHero is a cloud based risk management software that is built from the viewpoint of project actions. It acts as a project management software which collects, understands and manages project actions allowing team members to collaborate efficiently.



Despite the ease of team collaboration, the software also has many features to assist accountability and visibility. Project data can be displayed with ease, in a multitude of different ways. This data can be used not only for accountability purposes but also for project analytics and reporting.



A spokesperson for WebActionHero explained the software’s genesis:



“Our founder is Gary Karasek and he has had 15 years in the energy industry with extensive experience in complex high risk projects. He understood that projects could be managed more efficiently if there was a project management system that was action based and that allowed full collaboration of team members. Gary formulated his ideal functionality and in 2011 his vision became a reality with the launch of WebActionHero. Part of Gary’s vision was to mitigate risk, foster accountability and improve the efficiency of any project. We are delighted that WebActionHero is being used successfully by a multitude of businesses of diverse sizes on projects that vary in scope and complexity. Our latest upgrade was driven by user feedback and it’s these customers who continue to shape the future of the software.”



About WebActionHero.com

