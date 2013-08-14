WEBBER NETWORKS & NIPOST Bring Affordable Ecommerce Solution to Nigerian SME's and Vendors in mylocaleshop.com

Abule Ijesha Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Nigerian vendors through My Local eShop can now sell at any time to any and every one in any part and every part of the country without the additional stress and cost attached to conventional trade. This would be possible through the online ecommerce portal created by Webber Networks Limited in partnership with NIPOST the Nigerian national postal service.



Webber Networks Limited a provider of ICT business solutions has been developing websites since 2005 and has thus acquired an extensive expertise in web technology. Having based themselves on the features demanded by large companies, they have created innovative, user-friendly applications that are now available to small and medium-sized companies.



Together with NIPOST ; they have provided a virtual market for all business owners and trading companies in Nigeria by bringing together the vast infrastructure with nation-wide coverage of NIPOST and the cutting edge technology of Webber Networks.



According to the MD/CEO of Webber Networks ; Mr. Olusegun Ogundipe “ We have created an internet based and user friendly market solution where SME’s can reach markets that can only be imagined.Together with NIPOST, we provided a platform where vendors and buyers meet right from the comfort of their rooms or offices to initiate and conclude transactions with the best of assurances that goods purchased would be delivered and payment guaranteed. Commerce has never been this easy with unrestricted access, guaranteed safe delivery and security of personal information.”



Apart from encouraging and achieving the objective of the CBN cashless policy, MLS also comes along with unequalled comfort in doing business. Vendors are now able to reach markets beyond geographic or social boundaries and they are guaranteed timely payment for all their transactions. Buyers are also availed the freedom to choose, rate and interact with the vendors. Also they are assured that their goods will be safely delivered through the wide reach of NIPOST (EMS Speedpost).



It’s like having a shop/store in every part of the country without time or space restrictions.



About My Local eShop

MyLocaleShop is one of the most renowned ecommerce platform for every business as well as vendor to attract the customers on a wide platform with the aid of Internet/GSM technology incorporation with NIPOST.