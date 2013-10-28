Webcasting and Online Event Company INXPO Is Ranked in the 'Top 100 Digital Companies in Chicago'

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- INXPO, a company that offers the next-generation webcasting, online event and virtual community solutions, has just announced that they were ranked in the “Top 100 Digital Companies in Chicago” list. The Top 100 list was compiled by Built In Chicago, an organization that brings the local startup community together.



Clients who have worked with INXPO over the years understand the company’s inclusion on the list of top digital companies; INXPO has developed a well-deserved reputation for its innovative webcasting and award-winning online events solutions that solve communication challenges.



“Companies of all sizes are using our next-generation webcasting solution to improve their internal and external communications, strengthening their relationships with their employees, customers, prospects and other key shareholders,” said Malcolm Lotzof, CEO at INXPO.



“With both full and self-service options, INXPO's webcasting solution is perfect for new or experienced webcast users.”



As an innovator in the digital space, INXPO continues to pave the way by introducing Social Business TV, a self-service platform designed to help companies produce and deploy unlimited webcasts within their own private and secure “Corporate YouTube” environment.



Built on INXPO’s world-class digital communications platform, Social Business TV enables you to deliver live and interactive communications programs that incorporate social elements like polls, moderated Q&A, live chat and social activity walls, to make sure your audience is engaged and you’re receiving actionable feedback.



About INXPO

INXPO's next generation webcasting platform can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company's award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. In addition to delivering audio and video webcasts, the company complements these broadcasts with social tools that turn lackluster presentations into memorable experiences. INXPO has more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. To learn more about how INXPO can fit into an organization's existing communications strategy, please visit www.inxpo.com, email at contactsales@inxpo.com, or call (312) 962-0563.