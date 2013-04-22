Webcasting and Virtual Events Company INXPO to Deliver Its Next Generation of Online Event Products

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- INXPO, a company that improves the way a business communicates with its employees, clients and partners, has just released the next generation of online events products. Thanks to the company’s top-notch new platform, businesses will be able to host memorable and successful virtual events.



The recent recession caused virtual events to grow rapidly in popularity. Rather than attend traditional trade shows and conferences in person—which is an often-costly process involving a lot of travel, time and expense—businesses and clients alike have been drawn to the idea of attending online events. This type of virtual experience also lends itself well to events such as career fairs and internal training. Online events typically include ways for the participants to interact with one another; this can include webcasting, internet-based communities, and chat forums.



Thanks to the next generation of virtual and hybrid event software, INXPO can help virtual event planners create an amazing online experience that can reach anyone on any type of device possible, including tablets and smartphones.



For example, the webcasting platform allows businesses to brand the experience however they wish, as well as utilize social media tools and high-quality content distribution. The Social Sharing feature allows participants at the online events to post what they are seeing and learning—including presentations and blog posts—to popular websites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



“Your online events should result in actionable target audience intelligence,” said Scott Kellner, INXPO CMO.



“INXPO online events provide a full range of reports you'll use to accelerate your sales funnel, ensure your team is informed, and grow your business.”



The new platform also features in-depth analytics of the virtual event; this includes how many times participants exchanged their contact information, email tracking, and the number of presentations that were attended, and more. These handy metrics will give business owners tangible proof of the success of their online event, enable much more informed sales follow up, and show them communication points they can improve for the next presentation or event.



About INXPO

INXPO helps businesses communicate better with their customers, employees, partners and prospects. The company’s next generation webcasting platform changes the way presentations are delivered online. Each webcast can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company’s award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. In addition to delivering audio and video webcasts, INXPO complements these broadcasts with social tools, that turn boring presentations into memorable experiences. To date, INXPO has delivered more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. For more information, please visit http://inxpo.com or via Twitter @INXPO