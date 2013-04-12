WebcastingTools.com Publishes Webcasting Tips and Tricks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- It’s no secret that the internet has made the world a smaller place. And that means people have immediate access to a larger audience than ever before. Webcasting is one way in which people seek to reach out to this global audience.



But webcasting, for many people, is a totally unknown field. One website that has been gaining a lot of attention lately in the webcasting filed is http://WebcastingTools.com. At WebcastingTools.com, visitors will learn all of the information they need to know about starting to webcast online.



For those who aren’t familiar with webcasting, a spokesperson for WebcastingTools.com explained the concept:



“Webcasting is a general term for any video feed that gets broadcasted over the internet. A company, for example, can start a weekly webcast that showcases a new product. Thousands of people can view this webcast simultaneously. Some webcasts are exclusive, while others are open to the public, and webcasting is opening up a range of online marketing opportunities to businesses.”



The WebcastingTools.com website is made up of several informative blog posts. The first post explains exactly how much webcasting costs. Specifically, webcasting is within the budget of both small and large businesses. Small businesses can opt for a low-cost webcast plan that reaches a select number of people online, while larger businesses may be able to afford a plan that reaches thousands of people.



A specific description of each type of plan can be found at WebcastingTools.com. Other editorial content dive into topics like how to prepare for a webcast for the first time. The items included on that checklist are:



- Establishing timing details

- Deciding on display formatting

- Figuring out the goal of the webcast



One of the most popular articles on the site is one that convinces people whether or not webcasting is the right option for them:



“One of our website’s most important articles discusses the business benefits of webcasting. Individuals all over the world start webcasts every day. But the true power of webcasting lies in its business applications. The primary benefit is the ability to carry out a presentation in a more engaging way – instead of emailing a brochure or PowerPoint presentation to clients and customers, businesses can interact with them on a far more personal level.”



Other business benefits include the ability to chat with the audience during the webcast using a global chat box, and the ability to view statistics once the session is over. Anyone can learn the cost and benefits of webcasting by visiting WebcastingTools.com today.



