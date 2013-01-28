Webfire Review - Internet Marketing Tool or Scam

Toronto, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Anyone who owns a business knows that the key to being successful is traffic, not just any traffic but high quality traffic. Shawn Casey is no stranger to online business and has been successful in numerous online ventures. This in itself proves that he must know something about getting quality traffic. Recently, he and Brian Koz teamed up and spent 10 months and over $100,000 developing a set of tools that can easily be used to start generating targeted mass traffic to any website as quickly as possible. The final result is Webfire.



So, what exactly is Webfire? Webfire is a set of 22 software tools that automates the entire traffic-generation process. Webfire takes those time consuming tasks, that you would normally have to do by hand, and condenses those tasks into push-button simple tasks. These tasks are designed to help you rank your site high in the search engines while helping you generate extremely targeted leads, FREE traffic, and exposure to your websites from natural search rankings.



There are easy to use tools in WebFire for just about everything you could possibly need. You do not have to be an SEO expert to use them. As a matter of fact, one of the stipulations Mr. Casey had when developing the software was that it must be push button simple so that even the newest of marketers would have no trouble using it. With Webfire, that is exactly what you get.



Through the use of Webfire, marketers can create marketing videos for their websites, locate keyword friendly domains, analyze your website market and your website , it will create press releases, spin and submit articles based on your product or keyword, keyword research, get backlinks to your site, and take care of those tedious SEO tasks, just to name a few. The greatest benefit of using WebFire is that it contains every tool that you’ll ever need all in one place. Since it is a web based program there is nothing to download onto your computer.



Anyone who needs traffic and leads online should purchase Webfire. With three payment options, there is a plan that is affordable to everyone. This is a must have tool for anyone who wants to make money online. For more information and to see Webfire in action, you can go to the Official Webfire website here.



