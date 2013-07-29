WebGuard Offers 3 Types of Website Security Solution to Protect Any Website

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- WebGuard is proud to announce that their comprehensive website security scanning software has helped hundreds of webmasters and businesses to protect their website assets from hackers.



Since their website and business launch, WebGuard have developed three services which are specifically geared towards the needs of webmasters who are looking to completely protect their website's against any potential threats, either now in the future. WebGuard offer a range of website security services, depending on the level of protection needed.



Currently, the lowest plan that WebGuard offer is completely free of charge, and offers a one-time complimentary, no-obligation scan of any website. Their Lite Website Scan plan offers a monthly scan, whereas their Daily Website Scan offers a comprehensive scan each and everyday, for just a mere $1 per day.



Once signed up, the website security scans from WebGuard reveal any potential flaws and exploits that could be used by hackers to gain access to a website platform. Their service also detects any potential threats that already exist on the web space, as well as providing information for fixing the problem where possible. In the past, WebGuard has proven to be an extremely profitable solution for businesses who simply cannot afford to lose their website to hackers for numerous days, or even weeks.



To learn more about WebGuard, and to get a free complimentary scan, head over to: http://www.webguard.com/



Company: WebGuard

Email: marketing@WebGuard.com

Company Location: Canada

Website Address: http://www.WebGuard.com