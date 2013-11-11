WebHostingBuzz Fully Supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month During October 2013

Auburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Web hosting company, WebHostingBuzz (www.webhostingbuzz.com) fully supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October 2013 by accepting online donations and matching all contributions received from its customers.



WebHostingBuzz recognise the importance of breast cancer awareness, the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer is increasing, although encouragingly survival rates are improving. This is probably because of more targeted treatments, earlier detection and better breast awareness. The biggest risk factor, after gender, is increasing age – 80% of breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50.



WebHostingBuzz asked customers to donate just $1 to support Breast Cancer Month this October. As a gesture of good will, they will also match all contributions, so customers are effectively donating $2 with every order ($1 from customers, $1 from WebHostingBuzz).



CEO Matthew Russell commented, “The generosity of donations we’ve received has been completely overwhelming and is a clear indicator to how important breast cancer awareness is to people and how willing they are to back such a worthy cause.”



About WebHostingBuzz

WebHostingBuzz is a reliable web hosting company based in MA, USA.



WebHostingBuzz serves over 50,000 clients from around the world. With a reputation for reliable, fast server technology backed by excellent customer support, WebHostingBuzz is an ideal choice for any internet project regardless of the budget available.



WebHostingBuzz offers a 45-day money back guarantee for its hosting services and also provides a generous affiliate program.



Find out more:

www.webhostingbuzz.com

www.webhostingbuzz.co.uk