WebHostingBuzz Launch Updates to Their Dedicated Server Range

Auburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- WebHostingBuzz, a leading US and European-based provider of web hosting services has announced updates to its range of dedicated server hosting products. These updates introduce the latest Intel Xeon processors including dual Intel Xeon E5-2620 processors.



“I’m delighted that we continue to offer the latest server technology at ground-breaking prices” says Matt Russell, CEO of WebHostinBuzz. “We’re offering Dual Intel Xeon E5-2620s out of both our US (Dallas) and UK (Nottingham) datacenters at some of lowest prices out there. And while some other providers cut corners on server hardware or network infrastructure, we only use Supermicro hardware and Cisco network infrastructure delivering a high-quality hosting environment. We offer a leading 100% network uptime guarantee as standard with each and every server that we sell.”



WebHostingBuzz offers a range of dedicated servers housed in its Dallas, TX or Nottingham, UK data centres. Prices start at $139/month for an Intel E3-1230 in Dallas or at £99/month for an Intel E3-1220 in Nottingham. A range of different CPU, Memory and hard drive options are available. WebHostingBuzz is also an accredited distributor for cPanel and OnApp, and offers a range of software and cloud options.



Founded in 2002, WebHostingBuzz has been delivering high-quality web hosting services with a human edge for over 10 years. WebHostingBuzz is privately owned and is not affiliated with any of the large hosting conglomerates which operate many of the large hosting brands. WebHostingBuzz serves 30,000 customers across 150 countries. In a recent poll, 94% of WebHostingBuzz customers said that they would recommend WebHostingBuzz to a friend or family member.



For more information about WebHostingBuzz’s US-based hosting services visit http://www.webhostingbuzz.com



For more information about WebHostingBuzz’s UK-based hosting services visit http://www.webhostingbuzz.co.uk