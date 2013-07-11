WebHostingJam Cites the Best Web Hosting Companies

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- A lot of businesses are utilizing the World Wide Web to promote and advertise their products and services. They are using different Internet marketing strategies in order to gain potential customers and attract more visitors. Search engine optimization is one of the popular Internet marketing strategies used by companies to optimize their website’s visibility in search engine’s search results. But before site optimization, a company should make sure first that their website is operating and is working fine. And this job is done by web hosting providers.



Web hosting is the server that powers the website. The web hosting companies serve as the storage of all the data and applications that help a website to run. Now, WebHostingJam offers different reviews about the best web hosting companies to help people about their web hosting plans.



WebHostingJam has made an iPage review and based on the review, iPage offers one of the most affordable web hosting packages that can be seen online today. Being a shared hosting service, it has been geared towards start-ups or those who want to have their own personal web space. WebHostingJam also offers InMotion review which states that InMotion has the most popular features that the customers may want. Aside from this, InMotion is only one of the dew hosting companies that caters wide range of customers from beginners up to enterprise level.



FatCow review can also be seen in WebHostingJam. Although the site only gives FatCow 4 stars, unlike iPage and InMotion, still FatCow has been providing reliable hosting services for businesses and individuals based on the review. Lastly, WebHostingJam has made a Web Hosting Hub review where the benefits, drawbacks, and packages offered by the host can be seen.



About WebHostingJam

WebHostingJam is a website that offers information about everything that people need to know about web hosting and search engine optimization. It provides helpful articles that may help people to bring in more traffic and make it to the top of search engines.



Contact Information:

Nashville

State TN

Country United States

Contact Name Derek Lee

Contact Email derek@webhostingjam.com

Complete Address 115 Penn Warren Drive Suite 259

Zip Code 37211

Contact Phone 615-290-5927

Website – http://www.webhostingjam.com