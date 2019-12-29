WebHostingPad Is Providing WordPress Hosting Services in India

Kochi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2019 -- Webhostingpad.in was established in the year 2005 with a team of very successful and proven industry veterans' intent on delivering the best value in web hosting. With the growing need for affordable hosting, the firm set out to provide the best web hosting at a price which everyone can afford to have their piece of the world wide web. Webhostingpad.in remains committed to offering the best value in Internet hosting by providing a safe, reliable, and efficient process to create an Internet presence, all with a price structure driven by value.



"At WebHostingPad.in, we offer the best cheap WordPress hosting service in India, which enables our clients to build a hosting plan that works on their budget," said the company spokesperson. "This powerful WordPress hosting platform comes with everything our clients require to make a great website—unlimited space and bandwidth, 1-click WordPress, 99% uptime, and a free domain. The Essential Plan is more than enough for most WordPress sites, but for more speed, power, and included extras, our clients can go with the Essential Plan Plus so that they can have room to grow. Does the Essential Plan go for a Limited Time Offer Price of? 144 / month while the Essential Plus Plan goes for a Limited Time Offer Price of? 710 / month."



WebHostingPad.in is a web hosting firm with the best hosting server in India. The hosting assures clients of excellent web hosting services with added advantages. These include including free-mobile site builders, free Cpanel control panel, automated malware scan, free website, free email services, and quarantine, SSD technology, and 99% guaranteed uptime. The company is committed to delivering top-notch hosting plans with the secure purchase of domain names. WebHostingPad.in protects the privacy of its customers and their websites.



"Recently, we received an award from The Best of Small Business Awards. This award is for small to medium businesses that have reached significant milestones in business. We will now be able to address certain technical topics, SSL, particularly things about Google, HTTPS, and changes that affect web hosting," said the company spokesperson. "We recently launched an additional platform that avails the websites in multiple languages for international support and expansion. We have also recently added a new business analyst, and PMP certified project manager to help us with our growing federal web projects."



WebHostingPad.in brings to the industry modern and affordable approaches to web hosting, which have proved to be an excellent edge for their clients. The firm's hosting solutions offer a variety of goodies such as 24/7 technical support, robust state drive technology, free Weebly site builder, free cPanel on all plans, unlimited professional email, and much more. With all these features, clients can be sure to get the best web hosting solutions when they seek WebHostingPad.in's services.



About WebHostingPad.in

