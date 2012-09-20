WebHostingReviews Downgrades Rating of GoDaddy Following September 10th outage

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Following the September 10th outage WebHostingReviews has downgraded the rating of Web Hosting giant GoDaddy.com. The website has updated its list of most trusted hosting networks taking into account vulnerability of their networks and their uptime track-record.



The rating website now has iPage leading the charts, closely followed by JustHost and Fatcow. “These service providers have lately provided more stable and secure webhosting services” says Norman Watson, a Technology Blogger. "Most review websites have updated their ratings after the users affected by the September 10th outage took virtual arms against the review sites that endorsed GoDaddy.com.”he adds.



When asked to comment on the recent changes to the ratings Mr. John Butler, Media Spokesperson for webhostingreviews.net.au said “Our website has an exceptional track record of providing expert analysis on the best Web hosting service in terms of price, value, services and support. We had previously rated GoDaddy.com higher because of their on-time support and generally positive feedback from our users. But with the company becoming prone to hacking networks and recent outages, the reliability of the hosting giant is in question. In light of this it is prudent that we downgrade their ratings to depict the reality. "



The company also launched reviews of local Australian Webhosting services. The website has detailed reviews of some top Australian Web hosting service providers like HostPapa, Webcity and Digital Pacific. Talking about this new division Mr. Butler said "Australian Web hosting is usually a little bit more expensive then offshore hosting and doesn't have the features some of these big name brands can offer. That being said there has been a big improvement in the last 5 years and several Australian Web hosting companies have stepped up their game with their features, reliability and support. Our site will guide the users to the best in the business."



Questioned about the benefits of Australian Webhosting he said "The biggest benefit with Australian hosting is that your servers will be located in the big cities like Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. The performance increase can be quite noticeable if you’re living in Australia and your webpage uses a lot of rich media like hi-res images, video and other types of media. The best Australian Web hosting companies have a faster access time and latency becomes a non-issue."



About WebHostingReviews Inc

WebHostingReviews Inc is the parent company of hosting review site http://webhostingreview.net.auand operates from New South Wales, Australia. The company's website features detailed reviews with customer and expert ratings on Web hosting service providers.



If you’d like more information about WebHostingReviews and their services or to schedule a meeting or an interview with founders of WebHostingReviews, please contact John Butler via email at info@webhostingreviews.net.au