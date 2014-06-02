WebHostingSecretsRevealed.net Launches Uptime Monitor to Give Site Owners Server Alerts

Labuan Federal Territory, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The right web hosting can mean the difference between the success and failure of a website, as transfer speeds, server location and uptime can all affect a user experience in a way that can make or break a lead conversion. Web Hosting Secrets Revealed regularly publishes reviews of web hosting providers to help people find the right choice for them, and they have now created an Uptime Monitor that alerts individuals when their website is offline, enabling them to track the claims made by hosts and better protect their relationship to repeat and new customers.



The WHSR Uptime Monitor is free monitoring software that constantly keeps tabs on up to ten different websites and generates alerts every time the website goes down. This allows individuals to track downtime against web-hosting claims. All hosts claim a 99.9% uptime, and if they fail to live up to this individuals are within their rights to change host providers under breach of contract.



In order to help individuals find reliable providers, they regularly publish Hosting Reviews, and have recently updated their insights on HostGator and InMotion’s latest hosting packages. They reveal that HostGator now has internal uptime monitoring which can be compared with their own free software, and they have a special deal to save people 56% on InMotion server costs.



A spokesperson for Web Hosting Secrets Revealed explained, “We created the uptime monitor because we believe that companies should be held to account for the claims they make to gain customers’ trust. The free uptime monitor will enable those with websites to take immediate action should their site go down, contacting their user base to apologize for the inconvenience and retain engagement that could otherwise be lost, and more. We also use the uptime monitor when reviewing hosts like HostGator and InMotion, to provide predictions on the reality users will find should they sign use these hosts.”



About Web Hosting Secrets Revealed

Established in May 2008, WHSR is a blog specially designed for those who are looking for reliable hosting reviews and practical web development guides. At WHSR, web hosting providers are reviewed from the inside, with insightful and independent reviews written based on an expert view of real experiences. For more information please visit: http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net/