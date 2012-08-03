WebHostingTrainer.com Launches Comprehensive Guide to Choosing the Right Web Hosting

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Before anyone can get their website on the net, they need to find a suitable web host. Without a host, a person has no way of displaying the content of their site on the net and nowhere to store the essential files for the site.



Choosing the right web hosting though can be quite challenging, especially for newcomers. WebHostingTrainer.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping people select a web host and publish their website. The newly launched site has been built with the aim of providing a comprehensive resource on all aspects of web hosting.



The plethora of editorial articles on the site explain some of the more commonly used terms that relate to web hosting, the different types of hosting available, what features one would expect from a good web host, plus it looks at some of the cheapest web hosting choices available.



The site is well designed, with clear navigation menus at the top and right hand side of the pages, allowing visitors to quickly go straight to the information they need. Apart from the detailed training on web hosting, the website menu also reveals sections on how to make money from a site, SEO, WordPress, tutorials, guides and how to benefit from a YouTube partnership.



One of the most valuable sections of WebHostingTrainer.com, is the Resources And Tools area, which can be easily accessed through the menu link at the top of the page. This section is constantly being updated, and shares online tools and websites that a visitor might find useful when getting started online.



Visitors will also find a comprehensive video library to help people build their first site. The in-depth videos provide a step-by-step guide for new website owners to follow to get their website on the net.



A spokesperson from WebHostingTrainer.com says,



“The site was built to allow anyone looking for affordable web hosting, whether for just a blog or a business, to learn everything they need to know before signing up. Signing up for the right hosting in the first place, can not only save you a lot of money by only buying what you need, but it can also save the headache of having to move a site to new hosting a few months because the hosting isn’t suitable.”



About WebHostingTrainer.com

WebHostingTrainer.com was created with the aim of providing answers to common web hosting questions to help newcomers decide what kind of hosting they really need. For more information please visit: http://www.webhostingtrainer.com