WebHost.pro Offers Visitors with a Unique Opportunity to View Construction of Their Updated Website as New Elements Are Added

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Charles Yarbrough, WebHost.pro customer service manager, announced that the web hosting company is providing individuals with the opportunity to view the firm’s new web design being built piece-by-piece at dwhs.info over the next two weeks. DWHS, Inc. is creating the new and updated look for WebHost.pro and has hosted hundreds of thousands of websites that includes MySpace, Sony and FIFA.



“We’re constantly finding ways to be one step ahead of our web hosting competition,” said Yarbrough.



DWHS Inc. is handling the new web design for WebHost.pro and the world can take a sneak peak as the website comes together. It’s a rare opportunity for people to watch as new elements are completed. The site incorporates a variety of new and complicated ingredients, while preserving the easy-to-understand format that users have come to expect and appreciate.



WebHost.pro is a 13-year-old web hosting company by DWHS, Inc. WebHost.pro provides a multitude of web hosting services and free tools that provides individuals, business owners and entrepreneurs with the ability to build efficient and effective websites for fun and profit. Secure, cloud-based hosting is available for as little as $2.25 per month. WebHost.pro also offers individuals with opportunities for operating their own web hosting reseller business.



All plans come with one-click script and app installers. Users can choose from WordPress, Joomla and e-commerce options, along with, Presta cart, Drupal, Magento and OS support ticket. No special knowledge or expertise is required. The company’s site builder provides thousands of templates to create professional looking websites in 20 minutes. SEO services help website owners achieve high search engine rankings to increase visibility and traffic.



Managing a website doesn’t have to be complicated and stressful. To ease the burden on users, the firm provides a user-friendly control panel that places everything needed at the owners’ fingertips to build and manage a better website. Free demonstrations are provided, allowing individuals to experience how easy functions are to utilize. Clients can choose from shared or dedicated servers and customers receive three months free when they pay for nine.



Fans can follow the site on Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. The site maintains an informative blog that addresses a variety of web hosting topics and visitors can register to receive news and special offers via RSS feed.



Real-time viewing of the construction of WebHost.pro’s updated site provides individuals with a unique opportunity to see how easy it can be to construct their own website with the firm’s comprehensive array of tools. Hosting, an easy to use website builder and premium services have earned WebHost.pro a reputation as one of the premiere website hosting businesses in the world.



WebHost.pro can be reached by phone at 213-984-4678, by Skype or via email with the convenient form on the website. For more information, visit the website at http://webhost.pro.