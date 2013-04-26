WebHost.pro Provides Smarter, Faster and Safer Web Hosting Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- WebHost.pro provides web hosting services that are affordable and professional. Started in 2001 by corporate webmasters WebHost.pro was created to provide clients the best possible web hosting service without misleading information and the fastest most reliable network possible. They have been able to maintain their high standards of services by limiting their servers to about 300 websites, this ensures much quicker and more reliable connections constantly, this makes WebHost.pro far superior to their competitors who use instable connections and have thousands of websites on one server.



WebHost.pro network has been rated faster than 92% of the entire internet according to Alexa. They are licensed for business in Huntington Beach CA, Santa Barbara CA, Los Angeles CA, Las Vegas NV, Santa Ana Costa Rica, and Seattle WA. Web Hosting is their most popular product, the web hosting packages starting at only $3 a month, have been created to guarantee reliability, high efficiency and unmatched affordability.



FREE Private Whois for web hosting and domain registration and the best web building and managing tools including CPanel, Web Builders, Scripts Installers, Free Apps and many others are also included. Clients can upgrade or downgrade any plan for no extra fees other than the plan difference. They also provide three other web hosting plans featuring other benefits like unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited custom email, and unlimited subdomains. WebHost.pro also provides a full list of search engine optimization solutions, simple, professional yet affordable web design and e-commerce solution.



About WebHost.pro

WebHost.pro has connections with many different Internet backbones including Verizon, Internap, Level3, and Global Crossing for their data center to distribute data to multiple tier 1 backbones this ensures that if one connection slows down the network instantly rolls over to the next in line for true network speed and reliability. The tech team at WebHosting.pro observes every website and server 24 hours a day to confirm that they all run fast. Every WebHost.pro team member is a skilled, cordial and friendly webmaster who works with each client to make their experience simple, reliable, and effective.



WebHost.pro provides its clients tutorial videos for almost all the available options and a 24 hour support to their clients with chat, Skype and phone support. Furthermore, there is also a 45 day money back guarantee for clients who are not satisfied with WebHost.pro services but the company is confident that their superior quality of services are the best in the market.



For more information please visit: http://webhost.pro/



Media Contact

DWHS Incorporated

(213) 984-4678

http://webhost.pro/