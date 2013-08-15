WebHost.pro - the Best Free Website Builder

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Making a website does not have to be difficult nor expensive. In fact, you can build your own website in no time, for free. Regardless of what your goal is for making a website, you can produce a professional one that will surely generate traffic and provide you with the exposure that you need. The process of building a website is very easy, using free website builders. There are many website builders that are free to use. But not all of them are the same. If you want the best one, WebHost.pro is one of the best free website builders today.



If you have limited budget or you do not want to spend a fortune trying to build your own website for your blog or business, WebHost.pro can be the perfect solution to that. This free web based website builder is very easy to use and you need not to have web building experience in order to create your own website.



It is very easy. All you have to do is add first the name of the company, the title of the website then upload your logo, choose the templates and tweak the styles for template. Next, you need to create some pages, edit it using the easy HTML editor, add some component, preview and then finally, publish the site. The steps are easy and no-brainer. You don’t have to be internet-savvy just to create the website that you want. It includes colorful stylish templates, navigator styles and page layout.



WebHost.pro is also adding modern smart templates in more than 50 categories every month. This easy web builder is compatible 100% with Macintosh, Windows, Linux and major browsers.



If you take advantage of this free website builder, you can enjoy a lot of features. There are hundreds of modern website templates that are all free. There are three color schemes and two styles of image for every template. New colorful templates for websites are available on a monthly basis. They also offer switchable navigator among 22 styles and two tone color, flash website template style. Another feature is HTML layout template with image design. The extra component features you can get include Light Box, Live Cams and Photo Albums, Online Forms, Easy Contact and Form Mail, Custom META tag, META description and META keywords, custom logo and page title, Page Effects, Java and flash and Google Maps, Facebook and YouTube.



http://webhost.pro/website-builder.html is the best free website builder. It is followed by WordPress and Dream Weaver though it comes with a cost.



In case you do not want to use the free web builder, you can try other several options such as the free downloadable website builders such as Super Easy Site Builder and NVU Site Builder. You can also try other free online builders as there are hundreds of what is known as scripts or apps and the top picks include Drupal, Joomla and Magenta. The professional website builders that come with a fee include Microsoft Office, Dream Weaver and Cool Page or simply make a Google search and you can find hundreds of others.



About WebHot.pro

WebHot.pro is an American company based out of Los Angeles, California. They have been offering web hosting and website services for over 13 years and have worked with companies like MySpace, FIFA, and Sony. Their contact page is http://webhost.pro/contact.htm



Media Contact

Charles Yarbrough

charles@dwhs.net

http://webhost.pro