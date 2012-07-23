WebIconSet.com Redesigns Website, Adds Membership Plans, Affiliate Program and 1,000 Premium Icons

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Web Icon Set recently announced that they have fully redesigned their website, added comprehensive membership plans, an affiliate program and more than 1,000 new professional web icons—all geared to even greater savings for designers. WebIconSet.com has professional quality royalty-free web icons that are ideal for websites, web application and wireframes creations.



Web icons are a necessary tool for the professional look and usability of virtually every website. Every day, more and more designers are discovering WebIconSet.com where they can choose and purchase royalty-free professional pictograms as well as mini and stock icons for the web at highly competitive prices. In order to better serve their growing clientele, the website has just been completely redesigned. In addition, they have added attractive membership plans an affiliate program and more than a thousand new professional icons to their vast selection.” In addition to making the website easier for visitors to find and view the icon sets via a redesigned website, we wanted to significantly increase the selection and provide ways for them to save even more on icons,” said a WebIconSet.com representative.



The website’s new membership options allow members to access more than 1,000 premium icons via an unlimited download subscription fee that saves them a tremendous amount over individual purchase. Premium plan members get access to all icons without limits with their choice of a year-long Freelancer subscription plan or a three-year Business plan. The new Affiliate Program is open to anyone with a blog, website, email list or Twitter account that gives the owner a 40-percent commission on every one of their followers that signs up for a membership plan.



At WebIconSet.com, website and web application designers can choose from free icons, Pictograms, stock icons and mini icons which are divided into 15 set types for easy search and identification. Sets include Outline Style Pictograms, Application Toolbar Icons, Pictogram Glyphs Icons, Social Media Glyphs, Credit Card Icons, Mobile Application Icons, Hand Drawn Sketch Icons, Portfolio Icons and Website Status sets. In addition, designers can find Colored Mini Icons, Minimal Vector Mini Icons, Country Flags, Business Icons and Weather Icon sets.



Every one of their thousands of icons is 100-percent beautifully hand-crafted for consistency and usability that is perfect for websites, web applications and wireframes creation. Every purchased Icon is royalty-free and can be used in any commercial or personal projects an unlimited number of times by the purchaser without attribution. All icons and premium memberships can be purchased via PayPal. Visitors and members are encouraged to sign up for the WebIconSet.com Newsletter for the latest news and updates. For more information, please visit http://www.webiconset.com/



About WebIconSet.com

Web Icon Set provides professional and quality royalty-free stock icons for web application and website designers. In addition to a vast selection of icons for affordable individual purchase as well as more than 150 free icons, their new membership plans allow members to access more than 1,000 premium icons including Pictograms, Stock Icons and Mini Icons with unlimited downloads at a far more affordable rate than individual purchase. Their affiliate program provides a 40-percent commission on website, blog, email list and twitter account followers that purchase memberships.