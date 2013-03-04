Webinar Shows Entrepreneurs 5 Easy Ways to Write a Book to Boost Credibility and Profits

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- In a one-hour complimentary webinar set for March 20th, 2013, Amazon Best Selling Author Chiwah Carol Slater, M.A., shows you how to write a book and use it to create instant credibility for you and your business or professional practice.



Who Should Attend?



- Anyone looking for ways to give a boost to a transformational business or professional practice



- Entrepreneurs who are currently writing a book



- Any service professional who plans to write a book or even thinks they might one day



Why?



Consider this all-too-common story: Sam, a business consultant, meets Mary, a chiropractor. They talk. Explaining that he has a system that will help her build a thriving practice quickly, he hands her his business card. They set an appointment.



She likes him. And yes, she agrees that she needs his services.



But then Mary meets Carla, who is likeable and lively … and also a business consultant. Instead of handing her a business card, Carla hands Mary an authoritative book she has authored on innovative strategies for building a faithful clientele quickly



Which of these two consultants do you think Mary is more likely to do business with?



The next question is, which are you? Are you a Ben, or a Carla? Do you have a book that sets you up as the authority in your field of expertise? If not, chances are you’re losing business to a competitor who does.



Don’t miss this free webinar: 5 Easy Ways to Author and Use a Book to Boost Your Business.



What Topics Will Be Covered?



- Why YOU Need to Be a Published Author (it’s not a one-size-fits-all answer)



- How to Write a Book Even if You Think You Can’t Write



- 5 Easy Ways to Get Your Book Written



- The #1 Fastest Way to Author … Could This Be Your Best Track?



- The 10 + 2 Mistakes that Have Doomed Many an Entrepreneur Author … and How to Avoid Them



- How to Identify Your Ideal Publishing Strategy



- The Best Ways to Use Your Book to Promote Your Business



- And more.



What is Required of You?



What will you need to participate? A telephone. Better yet, a computer and audio headset. That’s all. Your only cost will be any long distance charges you might incur based on your phone service plan.



Date and Time



The webinar will occur at 1pm Pacific (4pm Eastern) on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.



How to Register



To register for this free webinar, go online and RSVP at askchiwah.com/freebizbooklive. Rest assured, your contact information will not be shared with anyone.



Chiwah Carol Slater, of Slater Author & Business Alternatives in Oceanside, California, is the ghostwriter and editor of dozens of fiction and nonfiction books. No Nude Swimming, one of her ghostwritten novels, was named a finalist in last year’s Dan Poynter's Global eBook Awards. For information on ghostwriting or editing for your book, go to http://WordWeaver4U.com or call her at 760-434-5224.



