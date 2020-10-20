Webinar Software Providers in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- 360Quadrants, the most granular solution comparison platform, has published a study on the best Webinar Software providers to enable potential buyers make better decisions while selecting a proper Webinar Software for their usage. Zoho Meeting, Zoom Video Webinar, GoToWebinar, ON24, and BigMarkerdominated the global Webinar Software market in 2020.



A webinar software helps users connect with customers, workforce, and other audiences by providing them with an easy-to-use video conferencing functionality. But, in contrast to typical conferencing, webinar software is majorly used for the purpose of event management over the internet such as workshops, demonstrations, and seminars. This software helps users in reaching a large number of people simultaneously. With the best webinar software, users can engage their audience and create a fruitful connection with webinar participants.



360Quadrants also under takes a SWOT analysis and evaluates all software providers considered in the analysis. This helps software providers learn about new upcoming opportunities and also helps them learn about the areas wherein they can improve.



Webinar Software Providers 360Quadrants Categorization



The top ten companies offering webinar software were scanned, ranked, and placed on a 2X2 Quadrantthat categorized them as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Visionary Leaders: Visionary leaders have an excellent range of products which enable them in attaining leading market positions. Zoho Meeting, ON24, GoToWebinar, and BigMarker have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the webinar software space.



Innovators: Innovatorswork on developing product innovations and invest significantly on R&D activities. Adobe Connect Webinar, BlueJeans Events, and Cisco Webex Meetings are the Innovators in the webinar software space.



Dynamic Differentiators: Most of the dynamic differentiators are companies that have a strong local presence. These businesses have a lower number of product offerings as compared to the Visionary Leaders but have loyal customer bases for their products. Livestorm has been placed as the Dynamic Differentiator in the webinar software space.



Emerging Companies: These are typically regional or niche players that have the potential to scale up with the right strategic choices.RingCentralMeetings has been positioned as the Emerging Company in the webinar software space.



The top webinar software vendors evaluated and profiled in the 360Quadrants report are:



Zoho Meeting

Zoom Video Webinar

GoToWebinar

ON24

BigMarker

Adobe Connect Webinar

BlueJeans Events

RingCentral Meetings

Cisco Webex Meetings

Livestorm

360Quadrants Company Evaluation System



360Quadrants gauge some of the top webinar software providers. The analysis was based on critical data pointers which were picked based on product portfolios, business strategies, and inputs from buyers and industry experts. All of these parameters were then allocated precise weightages as per the inferences. The inputs were then measured, which allowed analysts in computing the final rating for all the software providers considered for the assessment. Last of all, all the software providers were placed on their relative positions on the 360Quadrant.



Some of the major parameters considered for this evaluation:



Customization - Webinar Softwarehelpshosts to build webinars according to their requirements by providing them with easy-to-use tools. It helps them adjust theme colors, add logos, personalize invitations, set reminder emails, and more.



Polls and Surveys



Polls and surveys outwit nearly all the substitutes when it comes to collecting valuable data for creating efficient marketing strategies. WebinarSoftware allows users to conduct polls and surveys to instantly gain insights about their products or services from participants.



UnifiedStorage



In an effort to avoid theft or damage, most of the webinar platforms store all the collected data and reports on a single server. Furthermore, it helps users to effortlessly recover files whenever required without any performance concerns.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for solution providers in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 solution providers. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Photo Management Software, Configuration Management Software, and Car Rental Software.