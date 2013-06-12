Webinar That Reveals the Secrets of Success in SEO Is Now Available Through 7figurepaychecks.com

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The founder of 7figurepaychecks.com has just announced that he is offering a free webinar through his website. The webinar will describe in great detail the secrets behind the success in search engine optimization, or SEO, for two gentlemen named Greg Morrison and Mike Long.



Greg, who created a new SEO product called One Man Gang (OMG), has used his own methods to earn a contract worth over $1.3 million. Greg has collaborated with Mike, who is the co-founder of a successful private forum called “Bring the Fresh.” The newly-announced webinar at 7figurepaychecks.com will discuss how Greg and Mike found success, and it will also give attendees the chance to join the OMG program.



It was just a little over a year ago when SEO was really taking off in popularity that Greg was working as a bartender struggling to make ends meet. He had never in his wildest dreams imagined that making money online was possible. What Greg knew was that he was just barely scraping by from paycheck to paycheck, trying to provide for him and his girlfriend.



Greg knew in his heart that he could be more than just a bartender. When his girlfriend told Greg that she was expecting their baby, he realized that his low wages as a bartender were not going to support three people. Greg began looking for answers on the internet, because he had heard that it was possible to make money online. He searched on Google and sorted through a lot of junk and get rich quick schemes before he found a golden nugget in the form of a private members forum called Bring The Fresh.



Greg joined the forum and started sifting through the content provided there whenever he could, looking for answers from other members as well as the founders. He did not have the luxury of time with his job as a bartender, but he squeezed in what time he could to look through the forum.



Greg began to implement whatever advice he got on the forum, especially as it pertained to SEO. Thanks to the expert advice from Mike Long and Kelly Felix, who are the founders of Bring The Fresh, Greg started seeing results, especially with the content and step-by-step advice he got from the Full disclosure part of the forum.



Six months after joining the Bring The Fresh forum, Greg was making enough money to quit his job as a bartender and focus fulltime on his online business. By the end of that year, just after he married his girlfriend and their beautiful baby girl was born, he was earning his first 7 figure paycheck worth $1.3 million.



Greg was able to achieve such fantastic success simply by applying certain SEO tactics amidst the Panda and Penguin updates from Google. He went on to put together a program where he reveals what methods he used to help him earn 7 figure paychecks, and explains how others can copy him and get access to his private team of outsourcers. Greg now outsources most of his work to his team and he is also giving a limited amount of people access to the same workforce. Greg was so successful in his venture that Mike quit his stint with Bring The Fresh and decided to join forces with him fulltime.



“What I enjoy most from the OMG (One Man Gang) program is that not only do Mike Long and Greg Morrison give you their personal contacts where you can reach out to them if you have any difficulties or questions, but also the community of people there who have come from making no money online to earning their first $1,000, $3,000 or even $10,000 online,” the founder of 7figurepaychecks.com said.



“I am not saying that his program will be a panacea to all your problems, or make you a millionaire in 24 hours, but what I assure you is that you will not be losing anything by signing up and checking out the way this online business model works at my website.”



