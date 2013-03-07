WebiPromo, an Internet Marketing Blog, Launches Its New FREE WordPress Installation Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- WebiPromo, an Internet Marketing Blog, provides search engine marketing tips, tactics, and content marketing strategies to help businesses as well as bloggers achieve top rankings. In an effort to reach out a hand to help, WebiPromo is now offering FREE WordPress Installation Services.



According to a recent study, conducted by ad-ology, which aims to apply consumer insights for strategic marketing and advertising, 46% of small businesses do not have a website and another study discovered that many people looking to start a blog do not know where to start.



“We are offering FREE WordPress Installation Services because we feel the average business owner or blogger may feel overwhelmed considering the amount of technical knowledge he or she would need to know to start a website,” said Arden Koskerian, owner of WebiPromo. “There is no catch, simply follow the instructions on our website and we will get you up and running in no time.”



The complimentary service includes installation and setup of themes, plugins, configuration of search engine optimization (SEO) settings, and much more. According to Arden Koskerian of WebiPromo, "This free service is going to help small businesses and bloggers start out online without any of the worries of technical know-how."



According to a research study, conducted by the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Company Yoast, WordPress has a 54% market share in comparison with other content management systems (CMS) with the second and third coming in at 9% and 6%.



WordPress significantly minimizes the cost of fully featured websites for small and medium sized businesses, all through its easy to use content management system. The popularity of WordPress can be attributed to its flexibility and its active development to improve functionality. Plugins and themes can be installed at little or no cost and immediately improve your website's abilities.



WebiPromo expects that the new offer to install and setup WordPress for businesses as well as bloggers will get them to take the leap into the online world and reap the benefits of marketing online.



About WebiPromo

WebiPromo is an internet marketing blog providing tips, tactics, tools, and strategies to help power your blog or business into an online authority. The website provides insightful content on how businesses and bloggers can improve their websites to increase traffic and revenue.



Media Contact:

Arden Koskerian

arden@webipromo.com

Los Angeles, CA

http://www.webipromo.com