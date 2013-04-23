Webmarketing4us.com Announces New Internet Marketing Course

Winston, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Webmarketing4us.com announces today a new internet marketing course it’s offering for small and homebased business owners, which reveals how to build and market a website online for FREE.



The course is entitled Free Cash Generator, and is described as “the fastest way to make money online without spending a single cent”. The content is delivered in video format, with 38 videos in total. This translates to 7 and a half hours of training.



“The beauty of an internet marketing course like this”, said Virgil Stanphill, owner of Webmarketing4us.com, “is it helps a small or homebased business owner make money online, even if they don’t have startup capital. A lot of business owners and consumers have seen money they were counting on for retirement disappear, so they can’t afford to take risks with their money. This course makes it so they don’t have to.”



Some of the topics the course covers include:



- Finding a niche to promote



- Software and services needed



- Content creation



- Setting up a list management account



- Setting up a free website



- Creating a free report for list building



- Free traffic generation



- Traffic with article marketing



- Traffic with social bookmarking - plus 15 more topics



Said Stanphill, “We know a lot of people are going to take this internet marketing course, put it to good use, and make money with it, so we’re excited to know we can play a small role in helping someone turn their financial future around.”



