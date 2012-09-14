WebMeUp Online SEO Software Brings Competition Research to a New Level

Minsk, Belarus -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- WebMeUp, a young IT startup and the company behind online SEO software of the same name, has just announced a vital feature update: activation of the Competitors module. From now on, users can get SEO data not only for their own sites, but also for 10 competitors. Rankings, backlinks, on-page, social and all kinds of ranking factors – all these worthy SEO metrics help web promoters make informed decisions to improve their online presence.



Why web promoters need competition research?



To promote websites successfully, internet marketers should look beyond their own sites' well-being. They need to adopt an integrated approach and look at a bigger picture, i.e. know the ins and outs of tendencies and tactics that work in their niche. This way only, they'll be able to shape a viable internet marketing strategy of their own.



What's unique about WebMeUp's Competitors module?



No other online SEO tools on the market provide that level of depth when investigating competitors' secrets and approaches and track those in progress. With WebMeUp's data, users can figure out every reason for their online rivals' successes or failures.



"Work's been boiling here at WebMeUp offices and now you get one of the greatest feature updates we've had on the roadmap for months to go," says WebMeUp's spokesperson. "The Competitors module is now stuffed with a wealth of hands-on research data and SEO intelligence that makes WebMeUp an immediate leader in SEO competition research at all levels."



"Check out if WebMeUp is the SEO solution you’ve been looking for, sign up for a free 15-day trial at our official website."



For more information, visit http://webmeup.com/, write to alexandra@webmeup.com or connect via Facebook and Linkedin.



About WebMeUp

Launched in August 2012 in beta, WebMeUp is all-in-one online SEO software meant for the upstream segment of internet marketers. Our vision is to provide everyone who is serious about making sites rank and sell with a top-performing SEO data app for the lowest price in the market.