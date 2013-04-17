WebProNews Article Regarding Dish's Bid for Sprint Nextel, Blog DigitalOlympus.com Comments

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- On April 15, popular news and technology blog DigitalOlympus.com comments on a recent WebProNews article regarding leading Satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corporation's merger proposal to the Board of Directors of Sprint Nextel Corporation for $25.5 billion, upstaging the existing SoftBank proposal for $20.1 billion.



A recent WebProNews article reveals that Dish Network Corp. proposed a merger with Sprint Nextel last Monday for a total cash and stock consideration of $25.5 billion, a move that would give Sprint shareholders $7 per share ($4.76 in cash with the remainder $2.24 in Dish stock).



Dish’s bid represents greater value to Sprint owners, including ownership in a corporation better positioned to benefit from future opportunities.



According to the WebProNews piece, Dish Chairman Charles Ergen’s letter to Sprint Nextel Chairman, James Hance, said “Dish has significant experience structuring and consummating strategic transactions and only needs to complete confirmatory due diligence, which we believe can be done quickly with your cooperation.”



Responding to the WebProNews story, DigitalOlympus.com researchers praised the move as an important example of efficient business intelligence in action; by asking for cooperation to conduct their due diligence investigations more swiftly, Mr. Ergen is looking to provide greater transparency throughout the whole merger process.



This review seems to come as part of a strategy to obtain all the necessary approvals within a sensible timeframe and also maintain public transparency; mostly because Dish’s offer is not going to be subject to a government probe like the Japanese-owned Softbank’s proposal, as Mr. Ergen stated in a conference call a few days ago.



“The Dish proposal undoubtedly represents a great example of business intelligence in action,” said a lead researcher at Digital Olympus. “After assessing this opportunity, Mr. Ergen is making all the right moves to launch his own wireless broadband network.”



Following the article, lead researcher at Digital Olympus Josh Cole said: “By combining his company with Sprint, Mr. Ergen is looking to create a corporation that can provide customers with a fully integrated bundle of home video, as well as broadband and other services; but all this is going to happen only after thoroughly reviewing Sprint's books.”



