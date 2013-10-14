WebRev Marketing and Design, a Chicago Web Design & Chicago SEO Company Expands to New Downtown Chicago Office

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- WebRev Marketing and Design, ranked the 2012 Top Chicago Web Marketing and Web Design Chicago Company, has recently expanded to a new office in the downtown Chicago market. In efforts to serve the rapidly growing demand for better websites and more effective marketing, Brian Burt, founder of WebRev, made the decision to expand to multiple locations.



The latest location, 3708 N. Ashland Ave Chicago IL 60613, is more than capable of housing over 10 employees, contains a full conference room with projector for client review, and a full video & photography studio.



WebRev, a Chicago SEO Company has a impressive track record of helping all range of businesses from fortune 100 companies to smaller mom-n-pop shops succeed online. Founded in 2008 by successful “web-preneur”, Brian Burt, to serve increasing demands for beautiful, effective websites. Brian said this of the latest expansion.



“To best serve our existing and future client partnerships, as well as expand our ability to provide exceptional design and marketing services. We felt that an additional location was the logical next step for WebRev.”



Brian went on to say, “By nearing doubling our facilities we are excited to bring new Chicago website design jobs to Chicago.”



About WebRev Marketing and Design

WebRev Marketing and Design is a full service web design, online marketing and video production firm dedicated to building brands, award winning design and captivating video.



For more information about WebRev Marketing and Design please visit:

http://www.webrevmarketing.com

info@webrevmarketing.com

312-440-4400