WebRev Marketing & Design, a Chicago Web Design & SEO Company, Receives "A" Grade Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Being accredited by the Better Business Bureau should be a milestone for all marketing companies in Chicago; the Better Business Bureau is by far the most reliable yardstick when it comes to the observance of ethical business practices, principles and standards.



WebRev Marketing & Design, a Chicago web design & SEO Company, announces with great pride that is has recently been granted a grade of “A” and full accreditation by the Better Business Bureau after a recent analysis of standards for ethical marketplace conduct.



BBB-Chicago & Northern Illinois President and CEO, Steve J. Bernas points out that accreditation by the Better Business Bureau is a privilege accorded to deserving entities by invitation only. Only businesses that meet distinctive BBB standards are recommended to the local Board of Directors for review and certification as BBB accredited establishments.



Like all other BBB-accredited businesses, WebRev Marketing & Design obligates itself to the policies, procedures and best practices outlined in the BBB Code of Business Practices. The Code consists of standards for truth and integrity in various aspects of business conduct.



In order to maintain and “A” grade BBB accreditation, businesses need to honor their promises and attain the highest level of responsiveness to their customers. Additionally, they have to remain transparent and safeguard the customer’s right to privacy.



“We wear the BBB badge with utmost pride,” Brian Burt, Founder said. “Our commitment to excellence and total customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do and achieving an “A” grade BBB accreditation is solid proof of this.”



WebRev Marketing & Design has been in the Chicago Web Design & Chicago SEO business since 2008. “Our focus has been and continues to be on providing search engine optimization, web design & online video production. This is a vital aspect of our operations, considering the competitive business atmosphere we live in., ” Brian Burt adds.



For more information on WebRev Marketing & Design, contact Brian Burt at 312.440.4400, send an email directly to brian@webrevmarketing.com, or visit the website at http://www.webrevmarketing.com



About the The Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is a private, non-profit organization whose main thrust is to promote the highest level of ethical business practices in the marketplace. BBBs continue to promote self-regulation and help resolve marketplace disputes via intervention, mediation, arbitration and appeasement. BBBs also evaluates advertising claims and online business practices as well as solicitations made by charitable institutions. The BBB encourages consumers to verify businesses and non-profit organizations prior to making a purchase or a donation. Consumers can go to the BBB Website for updated reports, reviews and ratings or to check if a business or charity is accredited by the BBB.



About WebRev Marketing & Design

WebRev Marketing & Design is a BBB "A" rated Chicago Web Design & Chicago SEO Company. Founded in 2008 by industry veteran and leader, Brian Burt, WebRev focuses on website development, creating more income via online marketing, online video production, SEO & website conversions.