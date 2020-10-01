Webrtc Market 2020-2027: Trends, Opportunities and Industry Projections

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled 'WebRTC Market (Platform Provider: Browser, Mobile, Unified Communication; Solution: Voice, Video, and Data Sharing; End-use Industry: Telecommunications, IT, Health Care, E-commerce, Education, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, and Others (Energy and Transportation)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,' the global WebRTC market is expected to reach US$ 54,944.9 Mn by 2026. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% during the period from 2018 to 2026. The global demand for WebRTC is expected to rise, largely due to a rise in its application in end-use sectors such as telecom, IT, e-commerce, and others.



In recent years, real-time Internet applications have been taken into consideration in order to provide quality of service (QoS) requirements. For real-time media, application designers are mainly concerned with temporal properties such as jitter, delay, bandwidth, and synchronization and reliability properties such as ordered delivery, error-free delivery, and fairness. In order to achieve such efficiency, industries across the globe are focusing on introducing real-time communication applications that can provide multiple advantages such as network reliability, security, efficiency, timeliness, and peer-to peer.



Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22406



Interoperability is a major issue faced by the WebRTC market. Interfacing of edge devices might pose a challenge to their smooth functioning due to differences among vendors providing edge devices, service providers, and IP-PBX. Furthermore, virtualization across IT and network environments in the form of cloud services, network functions virtualization (NFV), and software-defined networking architecture (SDN) includes greater complexity and is challenging the competency of traditional operators in IT organizations.



The mobile segment held a share of 49.0% of the global WebRTC Market in 2018. This is the result of increased adoption of smartphones. The mobile segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to a rise in smartphone penetration and preference of end-users for the mobile platform. Health care is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding segment of the market. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Furthermore, in the health care industry, patients and doctors are adopting WebRTC solutions in order to reduce their commute to hospital also to improve mobility and device support. WebRTC solutions allow doctors and hospital staff to use collaboration suites everywhere to virtually treat patients. Additionally, WebRTC solutions provide customers with a click-to-call solution, which helps connect doctors and hospitals with patients. WebRTC solutions could be the first step in implementing a full electronic health system that can bring the doctor home.



In terms of end-user, the telecommunication industry dominates the WebRTC market. The Internet and app ecosystem have already driven disruption with VoIP, IM, and social networks taking consumer mindshare. WebRTC have brought bigger opportunities for the telecom industry. Traditional telecom players are focusing on reviewing obsolete business models and developing communications services and applications that meet real human needs. The BFSI, media and entertainment, and others (energy and transportation) segments are also estimated to expand during the forecast period.



Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22406



North America held a prominent market share of around 39.8% in 2018. Expansion in the technology industry in the U.S. has boosted demand for web communication through video, voice, or data sharing. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.



A rise in the need for real-time and peer-to-peer communication across the region is driving the WebRTC market. Major players in the WebRTC market include Acano Ltd., Google Incorporation, TokBox, Twilio, Avaya, Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Genband US LLC, Oracle Corporation, Quobis Networks, S.L, Sinch AB, and TeleStax, Inc.



Market Segmentation



WebRTC Market, by Platform Provider



Browser

Mobile

Unified Communication

WebRTC Market, by Solution



Voice

Video

Data Sharing

WebRTC Market, by Application



Telecom

IT

Healthcare

E-commerce

Education

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others (Energy and Transportation)

WebRTC Market, by Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=22406



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.