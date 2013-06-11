Websense Inc. (NASDAQ:WBSN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Effort to Stop Takeover for $24.75 Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- An investor, who currently holds NASDAQ:WBSN shares, filed a lawsuit in effort to stop the proposed takeover of Websense Inc.by Vista Equity Partners to acquire for $24.75 per NASDAQ:WBSN.



On May 20, 2013, Websense, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBSN) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, Websense stockholders will receive $24.75 in cash for each share of Websense common stock they hold.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:WBSN stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell Websense, Inc too cheaply via an unfair process to Vista Equity Partners.



The plaintiffs says that the $24.75-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:WBSN stockholders and undervalues the company. Indeed, shares of Websense Inc. grew from under $10 in 2009 to as high as $27.82 per share in July 2012. Furthermore, the financial performance of Websense Inc. improved lately. For instance, it reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $313.71 million in 2009 to $364.18 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $10.70 million turned to a Net Income of $30.99 million in 2011.



On June 10, 2013, NASDAQ:WBSN shares closed at $24.68 per share.



