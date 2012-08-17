WebServicesTutorial.org Becomes the Fastest SOA Tutorial Site on the Internet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Companies work hard to stay on the cutting edge of the latest and greatest. As infrastructure makes changes, so too does the technology they use. Many companies are now moving from legacy to an SOA based implementation. SOA is a model that promotes the multiple benefits of service orientation. It’s an approach to meeting the needs of business. In other words "Service Oriented Architecture" is, at its core (and may be considered an over-simplified response), basically the concept of exposing information systems in an open and standards-based way. The problem of this change is many do not understand the fundamentals of the new technology.



WebServicesTutorial.org has created a new website designed to help companies and organizations move their technologies from one type of architecture to another. His site is modeled on a question and answer style page. Four tabs allow the interested party to check for recently asked questions, popular questions or random questions. A fourth tab, Unanswered, is blank because Raj tries to answer all questions promptly.



Of course, you do not have to wait for owner of this website to answer a question. People with an intimate knowledge of the topic at hand are free to answer. Each question has multiple answers and multiple opinions, so interested parties can pick and choose answers for their own particular interests.



A spokesman for the site said:

“You can ask any SOA related question here and get the answer from the experts. Using Google we collect this data from various blogs and forums. Even if the answer you seek is not there, the group will work diligently to find the answer to your question and post it asap.”



If you are interested in learning more about SOA or have questions concerning SOA, visit the website at: http://webservicestutorial.org/ for more information.



About WebServicesTutorial.org

