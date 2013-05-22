Website and Facebook Page for iOS Game Downhill Supreme Launched

Riga, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Tuesday saw the launch of official website as well as Facebook page for the much anticipated iOS game – Downhill Supreme. The game is scheduled to be launched on May 22, 2013. Speaking on the occasion, representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our website as well as Facebook page and hope to provide a medium for the enthusiasts and game lovers to connect, interact and provide feedback related to the game.”



According to the sources, the website as well as the Facebook page reveals details related to the game including game features, related screenshots as well as the associated brands. R.Berzins from ArtRB said, “Some of the features of the game that are likely to attract the eye of gaming enthusiasts include 48 thrilling tracks, three stunning locations, bike builder that lets players build their dream bike by using 27 branded parts and three different control options including tilt, joystick and button.” He further added, “All this would simply means a lot of options for players to have fun the way they like it. In addition, a majority of DCLs would be available free of charge. It's amazing that we met the right people to develop such an amazing iOS game. Starting from physics engine genius to connecting with industry leading companies related to the sport, it’s all been a great experience. We also made many new friends during the period to share our passion on gaming and cycling with.”



The ArtRB Studio owner also extended special thanks at the press conference to brands that took active part in the development of the game including DVO Suspension, CaneCreek, Spank, Devinci and PinkBike among others. Details related to pricing were not revealed at the press conference and would only be confirmed at the time of game launch.



About Downhill Supreme

Downhill Supreme is a new cycling game that is compatible with iOS based devices including iPhone and iPad. The game offers players to select downhill bikes and enjoy downhill cycling and racing. The ArtRB Studio started development in January 2013.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Reinholds Berzins

Website: http://www.downhillsupreme.com/

Contact Number: +371 26682779

Email: reinholds@artrb.com

Address: A/K 119, Riga LV-1011, Latvia