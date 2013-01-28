Website Builders World, Leading Free Web Design Resources Provider, Changes URL to WebsitePlanet.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- WebsitePlanet.com is officially the new brand name for WebsiteBuildersWorld.com, a company dedicated to providing users with comprehensive information on website building tools. They review various website builders, website hosting providers, form builders and landing page creators. The new URL, WebsitePlanet.com aims to better reach and engage the site's audience, delivering a catchy and fun center piece to build their brand around. The company stated that their consistent success and rising traffic were the reason behind the domain change. Nowadays WebsitePlanet.com is gaining ever growing popularity, and stands among the 10 leading service providers on website solutions.



WebsitePlanet.com has also recently launched a dedicated blog, where you can find, up-to-date, quality articles ranging from improving website appearance, to applying successful SEO techniques. The company stated that through Website Builders they have managed to attract an adoring community that generates a lively debate among users who want to increase traffic to their websites. The company further informed that their blog approaches both newbies and experienced professionals, to give both quality input on their web etiquette. Customers of the site stressed the company’s efforts to help improve others' businesses, what you would call a one stop destination for every web designing solution.



The company’s ranking and reviews on various website solutions' providers has become a go-to must for smaller online ventures. The company publishes reviews on website builders, Web Hosting providers, form builders and landing page creators, and more. These are ranked after a thorough inspection of features and usability. Different website solutions are listed by rankings out of 10. Each review is quite comprehensive and covers all the interesting aspects of a service. Ratings given on user friendliness, features, pricing and support also range from 1 to 10 as well.



The company informed that they constantly review new providers and even update existing reviews on the fly, if any information becomes obsolete. Website Planet further stated that their rankings are compounded with user reviews and ratings, making the site's sole purpose to guide users in making well informed decisions.



About Website Planet Inc

Website Planet Inc is one of the leading companies in providing free resources on web designing and reviews of website builders, web hosting providers, form builders and landing page creators. Through their online platform, http://www.websiteplanet.com/, the company publishes various reviews and provides a learning center on web designing. The company is ranked among the Top 10 websites solutions providers.



For more information about web designing and hosting, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of websiteplanet.com, kindly call at +44 207 989 0222 or email to info@websiteplanet.com.