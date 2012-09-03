Website Design Company Helps Improve Rhode Island Businesses One Website at a Time

Johnston, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- It may be a recession, but that doesn’t mean a small business can’t expand. More and more businesses are seeking quality websites to increase their traffic, revenue, and exposure. J&R Marketing helps local businesses in Rhode Island grow by building affordable and suitable websites. This month alone, J&R Marketing designed three new websites for growing Rhode Island businesses.



Joe Russo, founder of J&R Marketing says his mission “is to slowly improve the entire web presence of local businesses. We offer services that are affordable, but more importantly, that gain results for our clients.”

Even if a company is already satisfied with their website, J&R Marketing provides an article section and learning center filled with information and tips for small to medium sized businesses. Find them here: http://www.jandrmarketing.com/articles.



J&R Marketing works directly with their clients to determine what each new website will include. This ensures that the client’s overall vision will be met. “We do not just build a website – we first determine our client’s needs and target market. Then we take a look at what their competitors offer,” explains Russo.



Russo and his team also keep their new sites updated. For J&R Marketing, a website is not just a one-time deal; it is an ongoing relationship with a client. They even handle social media, online stores, and search engine optimization.



According to Russo, “a good website is inviting, and showcases a company’s core features and services. The idea of a website is to have visitors click through for more information.” A good website should have a clear focus and make known who the company is and what they are offering.

Some web design faux pas: “Home page stuffing and auto music or video playing rank very high on the list. Both offer a very bad experience when someone visits your website for the first time,” says Russo.



But website design is only one aspect of a business’ web presence. Succinct, quality content will be what drives traffic. “While a website design is important, remember that a beautiful store without any customers is not going to sell anything - the same rings true for website design,” explains Russo. J&R Marketing succeeds in combing the aesthetic with measurable results.



About J&R Marketing

J &R Marketing was founded in 2011 as a website design, online marketing, and promotional products company for growing businesses. They also build completely custom websites such as large e-commerce sites. With a mission to deliver results through responsive, professional service, J&R Marketing brings the latest developments in marketing concepts to each client. Visit http://www.jandrmarketing.com for more information.



