UBU Enterprises Wins 2012 WebAward for Outstanding Website Design

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- UBU Enterprises (http://www.ubuenterprises.com) has been awarded an Outstanding Website award in the Entertainment Category of the 2012 WebAwards for their work on the B-Boy Productions, Inc. mobile DJ and entertainment website.



According to Deb Esling, Creative Director of UBU Enterprises, “We are so pleased to be recognized as one of the top designers in the WebAward competition, and our client is thrilled with the website results! The new B-Boy Productions website keeps pace with current trends and in-demand features such as podcasts, videos and music samples. Now they can really showcase the diverse talent on their roster, and connect with their target audience on an immediate level. And, of course, winning a prestigious award is just the icing on the cake!” See the winning website at http://www.bboyproductions.com.



The 16th annual WebAward Competition adjudicated more than 2,000 entries from 42 countries in 96 industry categories. Entries were reviewed on the basis of design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology. The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of website development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters. A complete list of the winning sites can be found at http://www.webaward.org.



About UBU Enterprises

UBU Enterprises is a full-service web design and Internet marketing agency in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We work closely with clients to understand their offline and online marketing goals, and how those items can be integrated into a comprehensive plan. Our team includes marketing and PR folks, graphic designers, photographers, musicians, html gurus, programmers and animators. We are every kind of creative.



For more information,please contact:

Deborah Esling

Partner / Creative Director

UBU Enterprises

Email: info@ubu-online.com

Phone: 719-358-7310