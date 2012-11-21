Website Emerges as an Authentic Job Search Guide to Find High Paying North Dakota Oil Jobs

Williston, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- The recent emergence of North Dakota Oil Jobs has opened a new avenue for job seekers struggling to find a job in the post recession economy. A new website named OilJobsND.org has come up with this awe inspiring information. The website also reveals tons of useful details pertaining to finding a job in the recently discovered Bakken Oil Field. Many jobseekers in the country are presently relying on this job survey website in order to enhance the chances of finding their preferred type of jobs. The website is a complete information bank on North Dakota Oil Jobs with the names of the companies and their detailed contact information.



Some of the information unveiled by the website is completely unknown to job seekers. The website suggests that finding an oil job in North Dakota may not be a very difficult task because there are plenty of opportunities even for people who do not have any prior experience of working on the oil fields. Large scale recruitment is presently going on in most of the drilling companies in the region. There is a huge demand of manpower for fitters, riggers, linemen, and plumbers. The inexperienced candidates also stand a decent chance as most of these jobs are providing a paid training facility for them.



About OilJobsND

According to the website http://www.OilJobsND.org, a beginner in the oil fields of North Dakota can make an annual earning of at least $120 thousand The claims made by the website has also been supported strongly by the leading oil industry experts of the country. They have opined that North Dakota Oil Jobs is the largest oil boom in the country since more than fifty years.. Mr. Michael Jones, the owner of the survey website and the main architect behind this initiative, says, "We are extremely happy to share some of the information that we have been able to find out about the job opportunities inNorth Dakota. We expect this website to play a significant role in solving the unemployment issue in the country".



Contact:

Michael Daniels

North Dakota Oil Company

1-800-366-6888

OilJobsND@gmail.com

http://www.OilJobsND.org