Website Expands Awareness of Lyme Disease and Prevention

Caused by a corkscrew-shaped bacteria residing in small mammals such as mice and deer, Lyme Disease is spread by ticks which transmit it when biting humans or other animals. The illness occurs worldwide. It often causes symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, and eventually kidney failure and dysfunction of the heart and nervous system in humans. It was first described in 1975 and spread rapidly beginning in the early 1980s.



Animals are susceptible to Lyme Disease as are humans. Dogs often turn up positive in areas where ticks thrive and the disease is spotted. Arthritis is common but dogs usually do not have the kidney, heart, and nervous system failure that happens sometimes in humans. Infections have been found in horses, cattle, and cats. In people, the first sign is often a skin rash with the appearance of a round target, but Lyme Disease is treated successfully with antibiotics.



Stop Lyme is not only important because it thoroughly describes the disease. It provides tips anyone can use to prevent an infection in the spring and summer. These mainly consist of ways to avoid tick bites, such as walking on trails instead of through vegetation, and using repellent, while information on how to check the body for ticks and how to remove one is also included.



In addition, the website features a blog that links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where there is more information on transmission, treatment, and preventing ticks from infiltrating a backyard. The site also links to the Lyme Disease Guide website and the UK-based Lyme Disease Action online resource.



The new Stop Lyme website is a one-stop informational source where visitors can read news on Lyme Disease and get a better understanding of what it is. Accurate details on prevention, tick removal, and treatment help people avoid the problems associated with the chronic form of the disease.



