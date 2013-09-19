Website Flipping Finds a Home at Bizbroker24

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Brokerage site, Bizbroker24, is home to a new trend in buying and selling websites known as "website flipping."



According to CEO, "Website flipping is one of the most recent business opportunities attracting Internet entrepreneurs. People love the idea of buying and building profitable website businesses from scratch and selling it for a great profit."



HOW IT WORKS



A limited functionality website is purchased at a low price and later sold at a higher price - up to four times the investment - after the site has been tweaked and modified for more attractive presentation and expanded functionality. "It seems that the Internet even provides a powerful investment opportunity, if you know how to flip a website properly," added Marketing Manager Robert Sarner.



Sarner affirms there are many different types of websites available where buying and selling can take place. "One should understand the various types of websites available before making a decision about getting into the business of buying and selling websites. The type of website one chooses will depend on a variety of factors such as volume of traffic, nuimber of visitors, the age of the website, incoming revenue, business operation, and more."



Among the most common types of websites available through Bizbroker24 are blogs, online magazines, high PageRank sites, forums, drop-ship product sites, popular sales and Clickbank pages, Clickbank-ready affiliate sites, niche communities, paid membership sites and social networking websites.



"With rising interest in Internet businesses, it's impossible to imagine a business thriving without the services of brokerage sites such as BizBroker24," stated Sarner. "Clients are covered, from step A to step Z, with selling owned sites.



"A free evaluation of the business is conducted, and a broker works with clients to determine the best exit strategy and positioning to achieve the optimal sale amount."



Added Sarner, "Working with BizBroker24 means that sellers and buyers can arrive a price that is the result of analyzing all factors that contribute to a website's marketability. Bizbroker24 employees are well-trained to study the website business in detail and then assign an estimated value to it. This estimate will be based on real data and information, complemented by brokers' experience."



About Bizbroker24

Bizbroker24 provides assistance to clients who may want to sell their business. To get the most value and ensure the success of the business deal, clients, with the help of brokers, determines the priorities, evaluates the timing of a sale, and assembles an expert team to assist them along the way.



Contact BizBroker24 at http://www.bizbroker24.com for a free valuation.



BizBroker24

340 15th Avenue

FL -

Phone:+1 (786) 350 1560

Fax:+1 (708) 390 4516

www.bizbroker24.com

Dr.Robert Sarner

marketing@bizbroker24.com