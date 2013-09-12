Website Gives a Visual Representation of Ireland in All Its Glory to Invite Travelers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Ireland on Video introduces Ireland - the place famous for being the home of Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde and its green countryside and leprechauns. Other than narrate the trivial matters about the 3rd largest European island, the site aims to call out to everyone to book a ticket for a flight to Dublin then catch a ride on one of the ferries to Ireland and embark on a thrilling adventure in the country.



The Objective

With Ireland on Video’s launch, people the world over will see that Ireland, with its mild maritime climate, is a country worth signing up for coach holidays to and traveling. Its main purpose is to show that the place, dubbed as Emerald Isle, has a colorful culture through an entertaining media concept. As tourists have noticed, there are many websites that feature the place but very few of them come with videos.



Information on Ireland

Ireland on Video’s youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/IrelandOnVideo, is dedicated to Ireland. Most people may know a bit about the country and say they’re planning to visit someday. However, they won’t be able to grasp the wonders of the place only through words and maybe images. With quality videos featuring a lineup of things, from general information, history, and literature to those shot in Connaught, Ulster and other attractive locations, they’ll definitely see what they’re missing out on.



The Gathering

Ireland on Video’s The Gathering, a 2013 tourist initiative encouraging people the world over to take one of the cheap holidays package and explore Ireland, is a grand project. Its goal for the year is to let people look past the troubled history the country is known to have and want to catch a glimpse of the transformation it has undergone over the years.



To find out more about Ireland, Ireland on Video, and maybe sign up for package holidays, check out the website at www.irelandonvideo.com.