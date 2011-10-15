Website Gives Aspiring Entrepreneurs the Opportunity to Sell Dutyfree Alcohol Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2011 -- Due to the struggling economy, many people are either looking for work or searching for ways to earn extra income to supplement their often-lower salaries. Some people have taken on a second or even third job, spending endless hours away from their homes and their families, in order to make ends meet.



But what if this didn’t have to be the case? What if there was a way for people to make money without having to leave the comfort of their home? What if signing up for this opportunity was absolutely free?



A website was recently launched that promises to do just that and more. Alcohol Affiliate Program gives aspiring entrepreneurs and everyday people who are looking to earn a good income the opportunity to become part of a successful online business.



As the website explained, those who sign up for the Alcohol Affiliate Program—join the niche that changes the game.



“The selling of dutyfree alcohol and spirits products online is a new and highly successful market that has been growing, even exploding, in the past few years,” it said on the home page, adding that being part of the Alcohol Affiliate Program gives people the chance to be in the right place at the right time.



The program is the leader in the market, and features dozens of high quality brands of alcohol including Johnnie Walker, Hennessy, Absolut and many more. Alcohol affiliates can earn commissions as high as 20 percent on each order.



Signing up to be a part of Alcohol Affiliate Program is easy. Simply visit the website and select the green “Join Today—Click Here!” button at the top of the page to register for an account.



Those who become affiliates will be provided with all of the promotional tools they need to start making sales, including banners, links, domains, html templates, coupons, and more. A 24-hour affiliate support program helps answer any questions members may have, and a full set of promotional tools, including reports which allow affiliates to track site referrals, is all included.



By using their online marketing skills and the support services provided through the website, an alcohol affiliate will begin earning commissions on approved orders as well as re-orders.



As the website noted, being an alcohol affiliate has many advantages, from being part of a new and respectable niche that offers top-quality products, to charging reasonable prices for the dutyfree alcohol, and earning high commissions on each and every sale.



For more information about Alcohol Affiliate Program, please visit http://www.alcohol-affiliate.com



About Direct Net Partners:

Established in 2008 as a private company, Direct Net Partners has more than 700 members and counting. Today they are the #1 duty-free affiliate network on the internet.



Direct Net Partners specializes in the growing online Duty Free market and offers Duty Free products such as Cigarettes, Tobacco, Spirits, Perfumes and more.



Direct Net Partners is a growing company with about 60 employees in the field of marketing, affiliate managers, support and technical staff.



To learn more about Direct Net Partners, please visit: http://www.directnetpartners.com/