Website Helps Aspiring Students Achieve Their Dream of a College Education

Frustrated by a lack of time and money, too many aspiring students put their hopes of earning a college degree on the back burner.



A website has received a lot of attention lately for its ability to take the dream of a college degree and turn it into a reality. The College Network is an educational services and eLearning provider that allows busy adults the opportunity to earn a college degree or a professional certificate from one of the company’s established partner universities.



Since 1992, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of adults pursue their higher education while still maintaining a home and a job. All of the programs can be completed entirely online while continuing to work.



According to the website, The College Network offers more than 67 self-contained Comprehensive Learning Modules to help individuals pass college equivalency exams, as well as and academic support for its materials.



“Modules are written by professors from nationally recognized institutions who are experts in their fields,” the website explained.



“Modules are delivered online via The College Network’s learning management system and contain extensive subject matter content, key terms, measurable objectives, study questions and practice examinations. Academic support is available Monday through Friday via telephone, online chat, and email.”



Using the website is both user-friendly and informative. On the home page, visitors to the site can choose from five separate areas, including Programs, Customers, Corporate Clients, Universities and Our Company.



In the Programs section, visitors can learn exactly how The College Network will help them earn their degree, as well as information about nursing, health care, business and professional degrees, and certificate programs.



The Customers area includes a customer support site where students can access course materials, make referrals, read about others’ successes, communicate with other students and even chat live with an academic advisor who is happy to answer questions about the program.



As the website explained, The College Network is committed to making quality education accessible and affordable by “providing a way for adults to advance their career and enhance their resume with an associate's, bachelor's, or master's degree or professional certificate.”



For more information about The College Network, please visit